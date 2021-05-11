Advertisement

Downtown Panama City history photography exhibit on display

The Bay County Public Library will display the “Downtown Through the Years” photography exhibit...
By Tony Reese
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local library is shining light on the history of downtown Panama City.

The Bay County Public Library will display the “Downtown Through the Years” photography exhibit throughout the month.

The photographs highlight Harrison Avenue and downtown Panama City beginning in the early 1900s.

The show is organized by the library’s local history department, which preserves print materials, artifacts, and photographs.

Some buildings and businesses in the photos can still be found operational today.

”C&G Sporting Goods, it’s been there since before I was born. It’s still there. And the Appliance Store is still down there. It’s awesome that Bob is still running that store. But, also it’s a history museum downtown,” said Willie Spears, an author, and motivational speaker. “There’s also a great coffee shop downtown and it’s a great place to eat. Tom’s Hot Dogs is always a place to get a good hot dog, and the Dollar General, where my grandma used to buy my Christmas stuff, is still there.”

Admission is free and the exhibit can be viewed during regular library hours.

Those hours are Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m, to 5 p.m.

Do you have photographs that document Bay County history? The local history department continues to accept photograph donations or can make a digital scan of the original for the collection. Donations require visiting the Local History Room and filling out a deed of gift form. For more information, visit their website or call Local History at 850-522-2132.

