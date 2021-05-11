Advertisement

Dracula’s castle proves an ideal setting for COVID-19 jabs

By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHAREST (AP) — At Dracula’s castle in picturesque Transylvania, Romanian doctors are offering a jab in the arm rather than a stake through the heart.

A COVID-19 vaccination center has been set up on the periphery of Romania’s Bran Castle, which is purported to be the inspiration behind Dracula’s home in Bram Stoker’s 19th-century gothic novel “Dracula.”

Every weekend through May “vaccination marathons” will be held just outside the storied 14th-century hilltop castle, where no appointment is needed, in an attempt to encourage people to protect themselves against COVID-19.

“We wanted to show people a different way to get the (vaccine) needle,” Alexandru Priscu, the marketing manager at Bran Castle, told The Associated Press.

Those brave enough to get a Pfizer vaccine shot receive a “vaccination diploma,” which is aptly illustrated with a fanged medical worker brandishing a syringe.

“Besides the diploma, people benefit with free entry to the (castle’s) torture rooms, which have 52 medieval torture instruments,” Priscu noted.

Since the light-hearted campaign was launched over the weekend — when nearly 400 people were vaccinated — Priscu said he has received scores of requests from foreigners wishing to get vaccinated in the spooky setting. Bad news for them: only residents of Romania can officially receive a jab.

The campaign runs alongside a series of government initiatives as it pushes to speed up the inoculation campaign for the European Union nation of more than 19 million people. The government is hoping to vaccinate 5 million people by June 1 to herald in a “return to normality.”

On Saturday, all vaccination centers in the country became appointment-free after 2 p.m., and round-the-clock “vaccination marathon” events have been launched in several cities throughout Romania.

Since the pandemic started, Romania has recorded more than 1 million COVID-19 infections and 29,034 people have died.

___

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigate fatal crash in Altha
Troopers say a teen was critically injured when a car hit him while he was crossing Highway 77...
Teen bicyclist critically injured in crash
Groom has owned C&G Sporting Goods for decades.
Longtime C&G Sporting Goods owner Ronnie Groom to retire
One person died in a Panama City crash Saturday afternoon.
One person dies in car crash Saturday afternoon in Youngstown
A local man is facing charges after he allegedly hit a Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission...
Man arrested on DUI charge after crash involving FWC patrol truck

Latest News

Bay District School board members were faced with two big questions Tuesday
Masks optional for Bay District Schools
Masks are now optional for Bay District Schools.
Masks Optional for BDS
Carson Dorsey is this week's Walborsky, Bradley, and Fleming's Student Athlete of the Week.
Carson Dorsey is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley, and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week
A Palestinian searches for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed rooftop of a residential...
Israel, Hamas escalate fighting with no end in sight
Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for the state of Florida following a...
Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency after pipeline cyberattack