Foster Care Awareness month sparks foster family talk

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - May is National Foster Care Awareness month and some want you to know just how important this month really is.

“He makes us smile, laugh, every day there’s something new,” Foster mom Kristen Faggert said.

For Faggert and Baby G, it’s been something new every day for the past 16 months she’s fostered him.

“Our foster parents are really valued team members in the journey in a child’s life,” Northwest Florida Health Networks Kasey Killebrew said.

A journey Killabrew said can change a child’s life. Faggert said she felt this tug toward fostering. The only thing now was getting her husband on board.

“Finally he got to a point where he stopped asking ‘why we should be’ and started asking ‘why we shouldn’t be’ and he said he didn’t have a good answer for that,” said Faggert.

The Faggerts have been a foster family for five years. They want people to understand the need is still there for foster families.

“Foster care kind of has this stigma about it that ‘oh it’s tough,’ or a lot of people say ‘oh I could never do that,’ or ‘I could get attached,’” said Faggert.

Killabrew said anyone who is willing to open their hearts to children is eligible to foster.

“You can foster if you’re an empty nester, you’re single, you’re a married couple, you’re a same-gender couple,” said Killabrew.

Faggert said the best part is contributing to these kids learning and growing.

“Provide them with an environment that they feel safe and secure, where they can grow and just feel loved,” said Faggert.

The biggest thing Faggert and Killebrew said they want people to know, is to just take a chance. It could make all the difference in a child’s life. Killabrew said they’ve licensed more foster homes in the past year than any other year, even with the pandemic. She said there are currently 85 foster homes in Bay and surrounding counties.

For more information on how to become a foster parent, visit the Northwest Florida Health Network Facebook page. You can also call Calyn Stringer at 850-264-6712. The next online foster care class is May 27th from 5:45 to 8:45 P.M.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.