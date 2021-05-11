Advertisement

Man arrested after tiger seen in video outside his Houston home

By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A Texas man who had been free on bond from a murder charge has been arrested after neighbors found a pet tiger wandering around a Houston neighborhood.

Houston police tweeted that 26-year-old Victor Hugo Cuevas was taken into custody Monday night, charged with felony evading arrest.

Police had said they believed the tiger had belonged to Cuevas, but his attorney denied that the cat belonged to him or that it was in his care.

Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, is charged with felony evading arrest. Police say they believe the pet...
Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, is charged with felony evading arrest. Police say they believe the pet tiger seen wandering a Houston neighborhood belongs to Cuevas.(Source: Houston Police Dept via CNN)

Police said the tiger’s whereabouts are not known. They say that Cuevas returned the tiger to his house, then drove it away as officers arrived.

Video taken Sunday night shows the tiger coming face-to-face with an armed off-duty Waller County sheriff’s deputy. No shots were fired.

Tigers are not allowed within Houston city limits unless a handler, such as a zoo, is licensed to have exotic animals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a Panama City crash Saturday afternoon.
One person dies in car crash Saturday afternoon in Youngstown
Troopers say a teen was critically injured when a car hit him while he was crossing Highway 77...
Teen bicyclist critically injured in crash
Panama City Police need help finding a man they say robbed an Express lane Friday night.
Express Lane in Panama City allegedly robbed overnight
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a Panama City man accused of child sex...
Panama City man accused of child sex trafficking
The route is operated by American Airlines.
ECP now offers a nonstop flight to Philadelphia

Latest News

Mateo Toscano, a 6-year-old who has battled leukemia since 2017, received his very own mini UPS...
Boy, 6, realizes dream of being UPS driver after battle with cancer
The 6-year-old, who has battled leukemia since 2017, has loved mail and delivery drivers since...
Young cancer survivor delivers packages for a day after UPS driver wish
Annette Odneal, 62, was a recently retired nurse and devoted member of her church. She is being...
Grandmother killed in hit-and-run leaving church on Mother’s Day
Police say one person is in custody, and they are looking for three others involved in the...
Grandmother, 62, leaving church killed in hit-and-run with stolen vehicle
Authorities investigate fatal crash in Altha