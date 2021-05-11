Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

More rain is in the forecast
By Chris Smith
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We have two more days of unsettled weather before slightly cooler, drier air returns to the panhandle for the weekend ahead. For the rest of tonight it should be fairly warm, humid, and quiet w/lows in the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Expect another decent chance of rain Wednesday. Our first chance will come in the morning, but those chances will linger into the afternoon as well. Highs will reach to near 80. Expect another chance of rain Thursday w/cooler air filtering into the panhandle. The sun returns in abundance by Friday and it should least through the weekend w/cooler morning and warm days w/lots of sunshine.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

