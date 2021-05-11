Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quieter start on radar this morning with the exception of a few stray showers passing through. The better rain chance will come toward the end of the day today, and it won’t be for everyone.

In the meantime, it’s a warm and humid start with temperatures starting out the day around 70°. Despite mainly cloudy skies today, we’ll still warm our way up into the 80s later this afternoon.

That will be enough heat to help create some instability in our atmosphere this afternoon. With help from a stalled out cold front in Alabama as the focal point for lift creating more unstable conditions, we’ll largely see a late day round of scattered showers or thunderstorms developing away from the coast and on into South Alabama.

So areas along and north of Hwy20 by the late afternoon, after 4pm, will need the rain gear. These storms will develop and drift north with the potential to develop further and may become strong to severe. Storms that develop today will have potential for very heavy rains, hail, and some gusty winds. So if we’re commuting home later today around our inland communities, lets be sure to take it easy if we happen upon any storms.

We’ll get another round to develop off the frontal boundary overnight in Alabama which will head our way for the Wednesday morning commute. After the morning batch tomorrow, most of the day looks to be dry with a small chance at a late day stray shower or storm.

The cold front finally starts to drift south heading into Wednesday night and Thursday morning. We’ll see one more shot at a round of rain for early Thursday morning before rain chances come to an end for the rest of the week.

We’ll even see a cool down into the lower 70s for highs at the end of the week!

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly cloudy skies with scattered storms developing inland in the late afternoon and evening. Highs today reach the low to mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has another round of rain for Wednesday morning with a drier finish to the week.

