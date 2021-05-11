Volunteers work to protect sea turtle nests as season begins

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Summer is just around the corner, and that means sea turtles are starting to make their way to our coastlines. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was live from Gulf County Tuesday morning to tell us more about nesting season.

Every morning from May 1 to October 31, the volunteers of the St. Joseph Peninsula Turtle Patrol survey about six miles of beach on the St. Joseph Peninsula to monitor sea turtle nesting and hatching activity.

Jessica Swindall, Director of the Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Center, says the Turtle Patrol starts by looking for the tracks or “crawl” of the adult turtle coming from the water. When a crawl is discovered, volunteers follow it to locate the nest. The volunteers then record measurements on the depth of the eggs, the length and width of the crawl, and various other measurements.

Swindall says that after locating the egg clutch and recording all of the measurements, Turtle Patrol volunteers place a metal screen over the clutch to deter any would-be predators, cover the nest back up, and then mark it off with wooden stakes wrapped in tape. A sign is also attached to warn passersby not to disturb the area.

During hatching season, Swindall says the nests are checked daily for signs of hatching. Last year, hundreds of nests were found and monitored in Gulf County.

To do your part to protect these sea life friends, experts say to make sure you’re taking all trash and equipment with you before leaving the beach. You should also fill in any deep holes left in the sand and knock down sea castles. Experts also recommend turning off, shielding, or redirecting lights visible from the beach as they can confuse baby sea turtles and discourage nesting females.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview.

