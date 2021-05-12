Bay County looking to fill multiple positions

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jobs need to be filled around the nation. Here in Bay County, the situation is no different.

Bay County is hosting a job fair on Thursday. The county is looking to fill multiple positions.

The main need is maintenance workers. Bay County Public Works needs to fill eight of those entry-level positions. County leaders say this is the first time they have had zero people fill those spots.

It may not be noticeable now, but those positions sitting vacant mean simple things, like the grass being cut, won’t be done around the county.

“We really want to encourage people to come out and give working for the county a shot,” Valerie Sale, the Public Information Officer for Bay County, said. “We have some really amazing benefits and there are a lot of opportunities for advancement, particularly in those positions.”

The job fair will run from 8 a.m. till noon on the third floor of the Government Center. You can find all county job openings here.

