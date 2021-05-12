Carson Dorsey is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley, and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Carson Dorsey has been playing for Arnold for four years. In that time, he has also maintained a 3.9 GPA.

The 6′2″ senior has certainly made his mark on Arnold and was a major factor in the Marlins’ win against Santa Fe last week with 7 strikes in three innings, but more than what he is capable of on the mound, Carson uses lessons from both on and off the field to succeed in the game and in the classroom.

“It’s allowed me to be reliable on and off the field to my teachers and also my coach and my teammates,” Dorsey said.

“Carson is a great player, and he’s a great student. He does what you want him to do. Again, he’s one of those kids where you don’t have to worry about what’s going to happen off the field,” said Chris Jones, Arnold’s baseball coach.

Up next for Carson, he will continue to play in Bay County, joining the Commodore roster and heading to Gulf Coast State College in the fall.

He tells us his grades aided in the recruiting process.

“It’s helped me to be seen by more colleges because the first thing they ask you is what your GPA is, and how your grades are, and if you go to school and show up to class,” Dorsey said. “It’s good to have student-athletes on the team to help push the ones who don’t want to go to school, and the ones who don’t want to put in the work to be there to help them and push them to do what they need to do.”

