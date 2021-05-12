Advertisement

Couple cares for more than 200 kids in nearly 50 years as foster parents

By KSDK Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 1:32 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRIDGETON, Mo. (KSDK) - A Missouri couple never seems to run out of love, caring for more than 200 children in their nearly 50 years as foster parents, and they have no plans to stop.

For nearly 50 years, Geri Brotherton and her husband, Bill Brotherton, have been foster parents, opening their arms and their hearts to dozens upon dozens of children in need.

“It’s over 200, but we lost actual count,” Geri Brotherton said.

Everyone has family pictures, but when you go through the Brothertons’ photo albums, there’s a different family in every picture. They all have one theme: “Every child needs someone to love them,” according to Geri Brotherton.

She was inspired by her grandmother, who was also a foster parent.

In the Brotherton house, every time a child arrived, saying “I love you” was easy, but when it came to “goodbye,” that could be difficult.

“Yes, it was difficult because we got attached to them, but no, because we knew they were going to a good place or a better place,” Bill Brotherton said.

Along with their three biological children, the couple adopted nine of the children they fostered.

“I guess we’re crazy,” Geri Brotherton said.

Kayla Brotherton McMahon, one of the couple’s biological children, says her mother is “just an amazing woman” who is always giving and never giving up on kids.

“She’s an incredible role model for all of us,” McMahon said.

The Brothertons have shown us all that it’s not biology that makes a family; it’s love.

