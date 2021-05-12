Advertisement

Digital graffiti festival to light up iconic white walls of Alys Beach

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A one-of-a-kind projection art festival can be found in our area this week. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was live from Alys Beach Wednesday morning to tell us more.

Digital Graffiti at Alys Beach is a unique visual experience where artists from around the world project their original works onto the iconic white walls of Alys Beach. Every year, the festival attracts digital artists, filmmakers, musicians, photographers, producers, celebrities, and more.

Organizers say this year’s event has been reimagined as a drive-through experience in order to follow the CDC’s social safety guidelines.

The festival kicks off Wednesday, May 12, and ends Friday, May 15, with the final day reserved only for Alys Beach homeowners and event sponsors.

Tickets for standard vehicles will be $80. Vehicles with eight or more passengers will be $150. Organizers say tickets will not be sold at the door and must be purchased ahead of time. You can grab yours by clicking here.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigate fatal crash in Altha
Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for the state of Florida following a...
Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency after pipeline cyberattack
Groom has owned C&G Sporting Goods for decades.
Longtime C&G Sporting Goods owner Ronnie Groom to retire
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
FBI names pipeline cyberattackers as company promises return
Troopers say a teen was critically injured when a car hit him while he was crossing Highway 77...
Teen bicyclist critically injured in crash

Latest News

Sponsored by Certified Roofing Solutions.
This Week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...
The county is hosting a job fair on Thursday.
Bay County looking to fill multiple positions
Unemployment recipients in Florida will soon once again have to show they’re actually looking...
Unemployed will once again have to prove they’re looking for work in Florida
The founder and president of Guard911 talks to us about the app and how it's protecting your...
Guard911 app helps teachers report active shooter situations