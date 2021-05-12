Digital graffiti festival to light up iconic white walls of Alys Beach

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A one-of-a-kind projection art festival can be found in our area this week. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was live from Alys Beach Wednesday morning to tell us more.

Digital Graffiti at Alys Beach is a unique visual experience where artists from around the world project their original works onto the iconic white walls of Alys Beach. Every year, the festival attracts digital artists, filmmakers, musicians, photographers, producers, celebrities, and more.

Organizers say this year’s event has been reimagined as a drive-through experience in order to follow the CDC’s social safety guidelines.

The festival kicks off Wednesday, May 12, and ends Friday, May 15, with the final day reserved only for Alys Beach homeowners and event sponsors.

Tickets for standard vehicles will be $80. Vehicles with eight or more passengers will be $150. Organizers say tickets will not be sold at the door and must be purchased ahead of time. You can grab yours by clicking here.

