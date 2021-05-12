Advertisement

Franklin County goes all out for National Police Week

By Natalie Williams
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “If you don’t have law and law enforcement to enforce it then things are chaos,” Franklin County Resident Bert Carpenter said.

This week is National Police Week, a time to celebrate law enforcement for the sacrifices they make every day to protect our communities, and Franklin County is going all out.

”We get stuff all year round, but it is really nice to take a time, ok this is a special time, show your support, especially during the tough times we are going through in our nation,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said.

Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith tells us many residents have been showing their support in many different ways all week.

“We know they support us and they are showing the love, businesses are by what they are doing, the folks on Facebook posts, taking the time to say, ‘Hey we appreciate you, we love you, we thank you for what you do,’” Sheriff Smith said.

Some restaurants like Half Shell Dockside are feeding officers throughout the week for free.

”They go out every day and protect us and do their job and put their life on the line because things can get crazy around town and we just we really like to appreciate them for that,” Half Shell Dockside General Manager Fawn Keith said.

Sheriff Smith adds when those in law enforcement are supported by their community it makes a big difference.

“It shows the women and men of law enforcement that they are appreciated. So we know here that people do have our backs and that feels good,” Sheriff Smith said.

Officers in Franklin County say they are thankful to be serving in a community that does show that support because they know it is not like that everywhere.

“I got flowers on my desk from somebody last week just because they appreciate us,” Sheriff Smith said.

