Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency after pipeline cyberattack

FLORIDA (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for the state of Florida following a cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline.

He said in the executive order that the business is a large distributor of fuel in the United States.

The state of emergency will last until operations at Colonial Pipeline fully resume. He also said it will take effect immediately.

DeSantis wrote in his executive order that the disruption of the pipeline poses a “significant and immediate threat” to fuel delivery in Florida.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.