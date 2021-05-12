Advertisement

Guard911 app helps teachers report active shooter situations

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When an active shooter situation is happening, time is of the essence. To quickly stop a situation, communication is key.

Guard911 is an app helping with quick response times. As part of the state of Florida’s response after the Parkland shooting in 2018, Alyssa’s Law was passed. It requires alert systems in schools. Guard911 was awarded a contract with the Florida Department of Education to meet that mandate.

Guard911 was awarded a contract from the Florida Department of Education and will fulfill mandate under Alyssa's Law.(Guard911)

Here in Bay County, the sheriff’s office and school district have actually been using Guard911 for a few years now. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office and school safety leaders took part in a seminar with Guard911 in Bay County. The speakers included law enforcement officers who had responded to mass shootings and shared their knowledge.

Veteran police officer, founder, and president of Guard911 Nate McVicker spoke with NewsChannel 7 Wednesday. He says the number one domestic terrorism threat we face is an active shooter and he wanted to do something to make it easier to report shootings while they’re happening. That’s how Guard911 was started in 2013.

Guard911 also works with the app Hero911. Hero911 allows off-duty law enforcement officers to get Guard911 notifications if they are near a school.

Hero911 works with Guard911 to get help to active shooter situations faster.
Hero911 works with Guard911 to get help to active shooter situations faster.(Guard911)

