Kidcam Visits Butler Elementary

Chris Smith spoke to 2nd graders
Chris Smith spoke to 2nd graders at Butler Elementary
(WJHG)
By Chris Smith
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chris Smith spoke to Mrs. Ewing’s and Mrs. Keene’s 2nd grade class at Butler Elementary in South Walton. The kids have been studying the weather and invited our Chris Smith to talk to the kids about his career and how he became a meteorologist. They also did science experiments to show the water cycle, talked about weather experiments, and storm safety.

