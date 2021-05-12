Lynn Haven Commission votes to terminate former building inspector’s contract with the city

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Following the arrest of a Lynn Haven building inspector, the city commission had to decide Tuesday morning whether or not to terminate the inspector’s contract with the city.

Michael Gordon, of Gordon and Associates, was arrested on charges of doing inspections or having others do inspections, without the correct license.

The commission voted two to one to terminate his contract. Commissioner Judy Tinder did not approve the motion. Brandon Aldridge and Pat Perno did approve the motion. Now, there are 81 houses that need to be re-inspected. City leaders said once they find a new building inspector, that will be done on the city’s dime.

But at the moment, inspections aren’t being done because the city needs to fill that position.

“{We’re} Trying to find an interim inspector,” said Lynn Haven Mayor Pro Tem Dan Russell. “Hopefully the county or Panama City can help us out with inspecting services until we hire somebody. But today the commission voted to hire a new building official and inspector.”

The commission also voted this morning to re-establish its Construction Industry Licensing Board. This board consists of qualified volunteers that will hear complaints against registered contractors. Then, they will decide if those contractors can continue to do work in Lynn Haven.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.