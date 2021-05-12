Advertisement

Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder of missing Las Vegas toddler

Terrell Rhodes, 27, is being held without bond on a charge of open murder in relation to the...
Terrell Rhodes, 27, is being held without bond on a charge of open murder in relation to the disappearance of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson.(Source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police via CNN)
By Gray News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) - The disappearance of a 2-year-old boy in Las Vegas is now officially a murder case.

Terrell Rhodes, 27, was arrested Tuesday and is being held without bond on a charge of open murder in relation to the disappearance of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson. The little boy was reported missing May 5.

Rhodes is reportedly Amari’s mother’s boyfriend. Additional charges are forthcoming, according to investigators.

Amari Nicholson, 2, was reported missing May 5 in Las Vegas
Amari Nicholson, 2, was reported missing May 5 in Las Vegas(Source: Family/Las Vegas PD/Twitter)

Police say after their initial investigation, it became clear “the circumstances of Amari’s disappearance were suspicious.” They did not say Tuesday if the toddler’s body has been recovered.

Rhodes’ initial court appearance is set for Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Authorities investigate fatal crash in Altha
Groom has owned C&G Sporting Goods for decades.
Longtime C&G Sporting Goods owner Ronnie Groom to retire
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
FBI names pipeline cyberattackers as company promises return
Troopers say a teen was critically injured when a car hit him while he was crossing Highway 77...
Teen bicyclist critically injured in crash
FILE - This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional...
‘Monster’: 7 life sentences for ex-hospital worker in deaths

Latest News

Millions of Americans did not have access to, and could not afford, broadband at a time when...
Emergency program to give people $50 off internet bill
Buildings in Gaza are left with significant damage after Israeli airstrikes.
Escalating Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war
Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, left, and former acting Defense Secretary...
Trump administration officials to testify on Jan. 6 riots
The Colonial Pipeline, which supplies about 45% of all fuel used on the East Coast, is still...
Americans afraid of fuel shortage could end up causing one
Lawmakers were expected to remove Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from the party’s No. 3 House...
House GOP set to oust Trump critic Liz Cheney from top post