Panama City recognizes National Police Week

By Natalie Williams
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week is National Police Week.

At the Panama City Commission meeting Tuesday morning, Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki gave a special thanks to those men and women who continually choose to serve and protect our area.

Panama City Police Chief Scott Ervin says the ultimate recognition goes to those who have served the community and put their lives on the line every day.

”It is also a stark reminder that the women and men selflessly serve the city whatever agency they may work for to protect the community and to serve the citizens to the best of their ability. But it is always knowing that when we leave home we may not make it back that day,” Chief Ervin said.

May 13th there will be a service at the Panama City Police Department to remember and recognize those who have laid down their lives to serve others.

