Panic buying fueling gas shortages

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panic at the pump is leading to shortages at gas stations, but experts say Florida remains well supplied.

Colonial Pipeline officials say they were restarting operations Wednesday, but it was down for about six days, which is fueled panic buying. There have been reports of fuel outages at gas stations due to the unusually high demand.

“The problem is, that surge in demand is what actually creates the supply issue, since gas stations can only hold so much fuel at a given time,” Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group, said.

Florida is not really affected by the downed pipeline since about 90 percent of Florida’s fuel comes in through ports on cargo ships. The gas is then driven to stations on tanker trucks.

“This is not a refinery issue. Gasoline is still being made and fuel continues sailing through Florida ports, regardless of whether Colonial Pipeline is operational,” Jenkins continued. “Florida is said to have access to plenty of gasoline. It’s now just a matter of getting the fuel where it’s needed, primarily those gas stations that are being tapped out due to panic buying.”

Gas sales in the southeastern United States are about two to three times higher than normal. Florida enacted a State of Emergency which allows fuel trucks to carry about 500 to 1,000 more gallons of gas. It also enables trucks to spend more time on the road for deliveries. The Environmental Protection Agency is allowing for the sale of both winter and summer-blend gasoline.

“AAA urges drivers to be calm and not make matters worse by hoarding,” Jenkins said. “Please continue with normal fueling patterns and take only what you need.”

Florida’s gas prices have not made any notable gains since the shutdown of the pipeline on Friday. The state average is currently at $2.89 per gallon. That’s two cents more than last week, but three cents less than last year’s peak gas price.

