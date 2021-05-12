BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Beckett Hamilton.

Beckett is a student at Gulf Coast State College. He was selected as a 2021 Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholar, one of 50 students out of 2,000.

When Beckett isn’t studying he likes to longboard and go to the beach.

Beckett says being recognized as this week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is such an honor, something he says he never thought could happen.

”It really gives me a sense of accomplishment. I don’t for a second believe that any of my high school teachers thought I wasn’t capable of doing this but I certainly didn’t show it in the classroom. So I hope that they are proud of my achievements,” Beckett said.

Beckett adds he plans on attending the University of Florida in the fall and he eventually wants to become a lawyer.

