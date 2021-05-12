Advertisement

This Week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

Sponsored by Certified Roofing Solutions.
Sponsored by Certified Roofing Solutions.(WJHG/WECP)
By Natalie Williams
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Beckett Hamilton.

Beckett is a student at Gulf Coast State College. He was selected as a 2021 Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholar, one of 50 students out of 2,000.

When Beckett isn’t studying he likes to longboard and go to the beach.

Beckett says being recognized as this week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is such an honor, something he says he never thought could happen.

”It really gives me a sense of accomplishment. I don’t for a second believe that any of my high school teachers thought I wasn’t capable of doing this but I certainly didn’t show it in the classroom. So I hope that they are proud of my achievements,” Beckett said.

Beckett adds he plans on attending the University of Florida in the fall and he eventually wants to become a lawyer.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigate fatal crash in Altha
Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for the state of Florida following a...
Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency after pipeline cyberattack
Groom has owned C&G Sporting Goods for decades.
Longtime C&G Sporting Goods owner Ronnie Groom to retire
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
FBI names pipeline cyberattackers as company promises return
Troopers say a teen was critically injured when a car hit him while he was crossing Highway 77...
Teen bicyclist critically injured in crash

Latest News

The county is hosting a job fair on Thursday.
Bay County looking to fill multiple positions
A digital graffiti show is going on in Alys Beach kicking off today and running until Friday.
Digital graffiti festival to light up iconic white walls of Alys Beach
Unemployment recipients in Florida will soon once again have to show they’re actually looking...
Unemployed will once again have to prove they’re looking for work in Florida
The founder and president of Guard911 talks to us about the app and how it's protecting your...
Guard911 app helps teachers report active shooter situations