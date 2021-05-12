Advertisement

Uncle Ben’s is now Ben’s Original: Rebranded rice arrives in stores

Ben's Original Rice, the revamped Uncle Ben's, is now available in stores.
Ben's Original Rice, the revamped Uncle Ben's, is now available in stores.(Source: Twitter, Mars Food, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Uncle Ben’s is no more.

The rebranded rice is now available on store shelves nationwide as Ben’s Original.

Last year, Mars Food announced it was overhauling the name and image because it was rooted in racial stereotypes.

The new packaging keeps the same orange color and blue font but gets rid of the image of Uncle Ben, a possibly fictitious Black rice farmer known for the quality of his rice.

Some Uncle Ben’s products will remain on store shelves until they sell out.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigate fatal crash in Altha
Groom has owned C&G Sporting Goods for decades.
Longtime C&G Sporting Goods owner Ronnie Groom to retire
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
FBI names pipeline cyberattackers as company promises return
Troopers say a teen was critically injured when a car hit him while he was crossing Highway 77...
Teen bicyclist critically injured in crash
Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for the state of Florida following a...
Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency after pipeline cyberattack

Latest News

FILE - Ellen DeGeneres appears during a taping of the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," in Burbank,...
Ellen DeGeneres to end long-running TV talk show next year
President Joe Biden makes brief remarks before a meeting with top Republican and Democratic...
Biden seeks infrastructure deal in meeting with Hill leaders
Family and friends remember Game Warden Stanley Curtis Elrod during National Police Week
Family and friends remember north Georgia Game Warden Stanley Curtis Elrod
FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center shows...
Judge asked to OK evidence of Ahmaud Arbery’s past troubles