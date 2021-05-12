Walton County Commissioners fire head of tourism agency

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The man in charge of tourism in Walton County has been fired.

Jay Tusa was fired in a 3-2 vote Tuesday evening, effective immediately.

The argument and motion were brought forward by Commissioner Mike Barker.

Commissioners Glidewell, Barker, and McCormick voted to fire Tusa. Commissioners Nick and Anderson voted against it.

