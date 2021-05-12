Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s another active morning on radar looking back to our west. We’ll see that batch of showers and storms rumble through the Panhandle during the morning hours today. The line of storms has some heavy rains and gusty winds. So lets rain gear up before heading out the door and take it easy on the roads, especially if that line of storms is moving through during your commute.

Timing of the storms appears to be in our Western Counties, west of Hwy331, through the morning drive. Storms will be between Hwy331 and 231 by mid morning. Then moving east of Hwy231 by late morning, and eventually wrapping up in our Eastern Counties around the Apalachicola River by the early afternoon.

Otherwise, it’s still mild and muggy out the door today, dress comfortably. The line of storms passing through this morning, as well as, a general cloudiness will keep highs down into the upper 70s today.

This batch of storms is associated with a cold front. The front has been stalled out to our north throughout the early week. But it’ll finally get the go ahead to pass to our southeast tonight. We may get a few more stray showers tonight or early tomorrow morning.

However, you’ll notice a much cooler and less humid feel coming our way tonight as lows dip down into the 50s inland to low 60s on the coast by sunrise Thursday morning. Highs tomorrow under mostly cloudy skies may only reach the low 70s!

We’ll keep this less humid, spring-feel, into the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with a round of showers and storms for an hour in the morning or midday. Highs today reach the upper 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has us clearing out and returning to a wonderful spring-feel by Thursday morning lasting into the weekend.

