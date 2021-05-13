Alcohol-to-go now permanently legal in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida restaurants will be able to sell cocktails along with delivery and take-out food orders.

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill Thursday at an Ormand Beach restaurant making alcohol-to-go permanent.

DeSantis lifted restrictions on alcohol-to-go early in the coronavirus pandemic as a way to help restaurants when they were temporarily ordered to not seat customers. But alcohol-to-go continues and the idea proved popular with customers.

DeSantis said the boost to restaurants worked well and he and lawmakers liked the idea of making it permanent.

