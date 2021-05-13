Bay County hosts job fair Thursday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the summer season ramps up, Bay County is looking to bolster its workforce.

A number of positions within the county are open, and some of those need to be filled as quickly as possible.

“There’s quite a bit,” Jeremy Jernigan, the HR Specialist for Bay County, said. “What we’re trying to interview for [Thursday] morning are maintenance workers, wastewater collection techs, positions out at our landfill for solid waste division, those are the ones we’re really trying to focus on [Thursday] morning.”

It isn’t just the county working to bring employees on - CareerSource Gulf Coast also hosted a virtual job fair Thursday to try and meet some of the hiring needs of businesses across the county. On the government level, the hope is that hiring needs can be met before they impact the public.

“Our hope with events like this is to A. draw awareness to the fact that we are hiring, that we have multiple vacancies, and B. try and speed up our hiring process,” Jernigan said. “These are positions that we have dire needs for, these impact the public. Public works, public sector. So what we’re trying to do is get them filled as quickly as we can before they start to impact the public.”

And working with a county government can mean better benefits.

“Working for the county is a great thing to do,” Jernigan said. “There are lots of advancement and development opportunities here. We’ve got a leadership development program, tuition reimbursement programs and great benefits.”

If you missed Thursday’s event, you can check out open positions here.

