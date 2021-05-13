Advertisement

BDS gets extra federal funding for summer school programs

By Dani Travis
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools received additional COVID-19 related federal funding. Officials said this money will go towards expanding the summer school program.

Normally it holds a centralized summer school program at the district office with a few kids from each school.

Because of the funding, Director of Secondary Intrustruction Alana Simmons said every middle and high school will offer an expanded summer recovery program. This is a credit recovery for students who have failed any core course during the school year.

Simmons said because so many students are struggling and falling behind because of COVID, they wanted to offer a program at students’ schools with their teachers. She said this will add an extra level of support.

“It’s an opportunity to get that credit recovered without filling up a spot in your schedule. So, students who might potentially be retained or may not be able to graduate on time because they’re missing a unit or credit, this is an opportunity for them to get caught up and get back on track,” said Simmons.

Simmons said this year they will also offer transportation, breakfast, and lunch. She said more than 800 middle and high school students are already enrolled. She anticipates there will be more than 1,000 enrolled by the time the summer program starts. There are around 2,000 elementary schoolers enrolled.

