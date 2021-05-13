Advertisement

Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls have plenty of ground to make up

FILE- In this Nov. 2, 2019, Nikki Fried, Democratic candidate for Florida Commissioner of...
FILE- In this Nov. 2, 2019, Nikki Fried, Democratic candidate for Florida Commissioner of Agriculture, speaks during a campaign rally, in Miami. In a possible prelude to Florida's upcoming gubernatorial campaign, Fried, the state's only Democrat holding statewide office, is taking a shot at Gov. Ron DeSantis in a campaign-style video released Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, that casts the Republican as unempathetic amid a deadly pandemic and beholden to former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Jake Stofan
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is teasing a June 1st announcement for entering the race for Governor and former Republican Governor turned Democratic Congressman Charlie Crist has already announced, but early polling shows Democrats have a lot of ground to make up.

Three recent polls all show Governor Ron DeSantis holding a job approval rating of more than 50 percent.

The highest, commissioned by the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, shows DeSantis’ approval at 60 percent.

“We see the support and the help that he has given us. I don’t see it changing in our industry at all,” Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association President Carol Dover said.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce’s poll shows DeSantis with a 55 percent approval rating, but it also found he holds at least a ten-point lead over likely challenges Charlie Crist, Val Demings, and Nikki Fried.

The Florida Chamber poll shows DeSantis with a 51-41 lead over Crist, a 51-39 lead over Fried, and 53-38 lead over Demings.

“I think he’s got everything going for him right now,” FSU Political Scientist Carol Weissert said.

Weissert says DeSantis has plenty to brag about going into the race, compared to 2018 when he bested opponent Andrew Gillum by a razor-thin margin.

“What’s different? One of the reasons is Democratic support so far is just not behind anybody yet. I don’t see it at this point,” Weissert said.

We asked what it would take for Democrats to make up ground.

“They’ve gotta hope that DeSantis stumbles in some way at this point I think,” Weissert said.

One area where the Democratic field is lacking currently is name recognition, with the exception of Crist.

“Everybody knows Charlie Crist. A lot of people like Charlie Crist, but he doesn’t inspire a lot of enthusiasm,” Weissert said.

While Fried isn’t expected to make her bid official until June, she’s already come out swinging. In a video teasing her announcement date, she called DeSantis ‘an authoritarian dictator.’

Though the polls look bleak for Democrats early on, Weissert said to keep in mind: “In Florida, anything can happen.”

