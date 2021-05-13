Advertisement

Detention deputy employed at Bay County Jail arrested

A Bay County Jail detention deputy was arrested Thursday for allegedly introducing contraband...
A Bay County Jail detention deputy was arrested Thursday for allegedly introducing contraband into the jail.(BAY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Jail detention deputy was arrested Thursday for allegedly introducing contraband into the jail.

Officials said other detention deputies came forward after noticing 35-year-old Elaina Stimel having an alleged inappropriate relationship with a jail inmate.

Deputies said they observed Stimel taking a blue latex glove out of her pocket and passing it to the inmate. We’re told the inmate allegedly put the item in the pocket of his uniform.

The inmate’s living quarters were searched, and deputies said they found three letters between the suspect and inmate. They said the letters confirmed the two were having some type of emotional relationship. Sheriff’s Office officials said the letters also allegedly showed the inmate requesting contraband from Stimel.

She was arrested and charged with the Introduction of Contraband to a Detention Facility.

