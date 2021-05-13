Dollar General Literacy Foundation donates to area agencies

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thousands of dollars were donated to local, state, and national agencies to support summer, family, and adult literacy programs.

Thursday, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced a $10.5 million donation to the different programs, including some in our area. Florida overall received $270,000 in donations.

Bring Me A Book Franklin, Inc. out of Apalachicola received $2,700, and DeFuniak Springs Friends of the Library, Inc. out of DeFuniak Springs received $1,500.

