Dollar General Literacy Foundation donates to area agencies

Thousands of dollars were donated to local, state, and national agencies to support summer,...
Thousands of dollars were donated to local, state, and national agencies to support summer, family, and adult literacy programs.((Source: KAIT))
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thousands of dollars were donated to local, state, and national agencies to support summer, family, and adult literacy programs.

Thursday, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced a $10.5 million donation to the different programs, including some in our area. Florida overall received $270,000 in donations.

Bring Me A Book Franklin, Inc. out of Apalachicola received $2,700, and DeFuniak Springs Friends of the Library, Inc. out of DeFuniak Springs received $1,500.

