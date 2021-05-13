Advertisement

LISTEN: Inspectors report ‘critical find’ in 911 calls to Memphis police, ask for shutdown of I-40 bridge over Mississippi River

By WMC staff and Parker King
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The City of Memphis released the 911 calls bridge inspectors made after finding a fractured beam in the middle of the I-40 bridge Tuesday.

Caller: “I’m on the Hernando De Soto Bridge and I’m with an engineering firm that was hired by Arkansas DOT to inspect the bridge. We had a critical find on the bridge and we need to get traffic off of it immediately. So we need to shut it down in both directions and I will need your assistance with that.”

Despite initial confusion, dispatchers received confirmation from Arkansas authorities, and police began shutting down the interstate a few minutes later.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has been given emergency management authority by the U.S. Department of Transportation to move forward with an emergency contract to make repairs to the I-40 Hernando De Soto Bridge.

A crack was found in one of the bridge’s support beams during a routine inspection by Michael Baker International, a consulting firm contracted by the Arkansas Department of Transportation to perform a routine inspection on the bridge.

Around 41,000 drivers cross the bridge on a daily basis, 30% of those driving commercial vehicles. That traffic is having to be diverted to the I-55 bridge.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The county is hosting a job fair on Thursday.
Bay County looking to fill multiple positions
Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for the state of Florida following a...
Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency after pipeline cyberattack
Former Jackson County Sheriff's Deputy Zachary Wester is being accused of planting drugs in...
More than a dozen witnesses take the stand at day two of the Zachary Wester trial
Authorities investigate fatal crash in Altha
Unemployment recipients in Florida will soon once again have to show they’re actually looking...
Unemployed will once again have to prove they’re looking for work in Florida

Latest News

FILE – Wholesale prices rose a higher-than-expected 0.6% in April, driven by a sharp rise in...
April wholesale prices jump 0.6%, led by higher food costs
Memphis police release 911 calls from bridge inspectors ahead of I-40 closure
FILE - A man walks past a "Now Hiring" sign on a window at a Sherwin-Williams store, Friday,...
US unemployment claims drop to 473,000, a new pandemic low
FILE- This Aug. 8, 2018, photo shows logos of McDonald's Chicago flagship restaurant....
McDonald’s raising US workers’ pay in company-owned stores