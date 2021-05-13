Local cross-country cyclist talks stroke recovery, awareness

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local cross-country cyclist is sharing her tale of recovery and awareness after suffering from a stroke several years ago. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello sat down with her in our studio Thursday morning for more on her inspirational journey.

Patricia McNeal suffered from a stroke in 2013. She says she was an avid bicyclist before that, but she has pushed her limits even further since then.

McNeal, who lives in Panama City, says after a couple of weeks in the hospital, and her health returning, was ready to get back on the bike. She credits cycling and a change in her diet to saving her life.

In 2018, McNeal made her first cross-country trek to California. Her journeys have only grown since then, with one coming up next week. She will travel from Maine to Key West. She says she does all of her trips in support of stroke awareness.

You can follow Patrica’s journey here: Heels on Wheelz | Facebook.

You can donate to her non-profit here.

For more, watch Sam’s full interview.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.