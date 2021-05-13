Advertisement

Missing Ohio teen could be in Panama City Beach

Taylor Haynes, 17, was last seen in March in Ohio.
Taylor Haynes, 17, was last seen in March in Ohio.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A missing Ohio teen could be in the Panama City Beach area.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Taylor Haynes, 17, has been missing since early March from her home in Elyria, Ohio. Officials say she could be in the company of an adult male.

She is described as about 5′7″ and weighs around 150 pounds. Haynes also has green eyes and brown hair; however, we’re told she may have dyed it blond.

Anyone with information should call the Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, or call your local law enforcement.

