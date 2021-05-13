Advertisement

More and more people are wanting to take a trip to the Emerald Coast

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is growing
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is growing(WJHG)
By Natalie Williams
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s evident our region is growing and growing fast.

“Different atmosphere, I have seen other beaches in Florida this one is totally different. I like it very much. I mean, compared to the other beaches that I was used to in Florida,” Tennessee Native Lavestiney Maldonado said.

The website Simply Flying ranked Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP) fourth in the U.S. of airports with the most growth since the pandemic.

Since 2019, Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport increased capacity by more than 58 percent. ECP is among 192 U.S. airports that have more capacity now than before the pandemic.

Airport Executive Director Parker McClellan has a theory on how the pandemic played a role.

“As a result of the leadership provided by the governor and our legislature as well as our community leaders have kept our city, our beaches everything open and the state open. That has made a huge difference in people wanting to come to our community, and there is pent-up demand,” McClellan said.

Airport officials say a lot of new visitors like here it here so much, they plan to stay permanently.

“We see a lot of return visitors, which are always great. I like to call that the conversion rate, how many people are going to convert from another beach to come to ours. But there are a lot of people realizing what a great place it is in northwest Florida and what a great place it is to live, work and play,” McClellan said.

McClellan tells us, while things are getting busy, the airport can still handle the traffic.

“We are going to work hard at accommodating the demand we have and then wait and see what next year looks like before we jump in and make a lot of changes. We want to make sure these levels are not artificially stimulated,” McClellan said.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The county is hosting a job fair on Thursday.
Bay County looking to fill multiple positions
According to the Panama City Police Department, employees at a church located on Grave Avenue...
Two Panama City men arrested after burglary at local church
Some will tell you the Bay District Schools tax referendum being shot down last month was the...
More BDS teachers resigning for one common reason
Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for the state of Florida following a...
Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency after pipeline cyberattack
Former Jackson County Sheriff's Deputy Zachary Wester is being accused of planting drugs in...
More than a dozen witnesses take the stand at day two of the Zachary Wester trial

Latest News

The county is looking to fill several positions.
Bay County hosts job fair Thursday
Over the past two years, community members in Marianna worked together to build a forever home...
Community members build a house for a family in need
Jennifer Spann Schezinger is charged with three counts of contracting without a license during...
Second arrest in possible Springfield contractor fraud case
While not yet signed by the Governor, the new state budget is getting high marks from educators.
Florida sees record education budget