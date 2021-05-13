Panama City Police officers honor the fallen

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police put their lives on the line every day.

“I think that it is an extremely brave thing to do even if they don’t like you, you still will lay your life down for them,” Ryan Michael said.

Many in our community have given the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s also a stark reminder to us that are still here doing the job that any day, any shift, any time we could be called upon to also pay that sacrifice in protection of our community,” Ervin said.

Thursday the Panama City Police Department honored those fallen officers.

“It’s very important to remember those who have fallen in the line of duty, it kind of gives you an eye-opening experience with this job,” Michael said.

Ervin said the Panama City Police Department has been through a lot the past few years.

“Their dedication to this community, we saw it during the hurricane when we were impacted by Hurricane Michael, we continue to see it through COVID-19, their perseverance to come in, to work with a smile on their face and go out and do their job every day, we’re all extremely proud,” Ervin said.

And he is proud of each one of his officers.

“I’m extremely proud of the staff, and I can tell you, the other chiefs, the sheriff as well, we work with some of the finest individuals,” Ervin said.

