Advertisement

Rock legend Alice Cooper to auction off Andy Warhol artwork

Alice Cooper says the artwork was a birthday gift in the ’70s from a girlfriend who was friends...
Alice Cooper says the artwork was a birthday gift in the ’70s from a girlfriend who was friends with Andy Warhol.(Source: Chris Loomis/© 2021 The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. / Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — An Andy Warhol canvas found years ago in the garage of rocker Alice Cooper could become the highest selling artwork ever in Arizona.

The music legend, who has a home in metro Phoenix, announced Thursday that he would auction off “Little Electric Chair.”

It will be up for bidding on Oct. 23 at an auction organized by the Larsen Gallery in Scottsdale. The gallery estimates it could fetch anywhere from $2.5 million to $4.5 million.

The red acrylic and silkscreen on canvas was part of Warhol’s “Death and Disaster” series between 1964 and 1965. The pop artist often collected images from newspapers and magazines to use as inspiration for his work. Among them were images of the electric chair.

Alice Cooper performs at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Chicago.
Alice Cooper performs at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Chicago.(Source: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

According to Cooper, the artwork was a birthday gift in the ’70s from a girlfriend who was friends with Warhol.

Cooper also plans to make the canvas available for public viewing.

The gallery owners say they will donate part of any commission to Cooper’s nonprofit, Solid Rock, which works to bring music, dance and other forms of art to teens.

Cooper is known for outrageous makeup and performances and such hits as “School’s Out.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The county is hosting a job fair on Thursday.
Bay County looking to fill multiple positions
According to the Panama City Police Department, employees at a church located on Grave Avenue...
Two Panama City men arrested after burglary at local church
Some will tell you the Bay District Schools tax referendum being shot down last month was the...
More BDS teachers resigning for one common reason
Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for the state of Florida following a...
Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency after pipeline cyberattack
Former Jackson County Sheriff's Deputy Zachary Wester is being accused of planting drugs in...
More than a dozen witnesses take the stand at day two of the Zachary Wester trial

Latest News

President Joe Biden makes brief remarks before a meeting with top Republican and Democratic...
Biden, GOP senators upbeat, plan more infrastructure talks
Panama City Police officers remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Panama City Police officers honor the fallen
Thousands of dollars were donated to local, state, and national agencies to support summer,...
Dollar General Literacy Foundation donates to area agencies
CDC drops mask mandates for fully vaccinated people
CDC drops mask mandates for fully vaccinated people
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trial for 3 ex-officers charged in Floyd’s death pushed to March