Second arrest in possible Springfield contractor fraud case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Another person has been arrested in connection with a contracting fraud case out of Springfield.

Jennifer Schezinger, 52, was an employee at a flooring business and reportedly worked with Michael Beau Smith, 44, who was arrested back in February.

Both were arrested Wednesday on three counts of contracting without a license during a state of emergency and one count of scheme to defraud.

Springfield Police say Schezinger also had an out-of-state warrant for theft by deception.

