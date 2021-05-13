Advertisement

Second arrest in possible Springfield contractor fraud case

Jennifer Spann Schezinger is charged with three counts of contracting without a license during...
Jennifer Spann Schezinger is charged with three counts of contracting without a license during a state of emergency and one count of scheme to defraud.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Another person has been arrested in connection with a contracting fraud case out of Springfield.

Jennifer Schezinger, 52, was an employee at a flooring business and reportedly worked with Michael Beau Smith, 44, who was arrested back in February.

Both were arrested Wednesday on three counts of contracting without a license during a state of emergency and one count of scheme to defraud.

Springfield Police say Schezinger also had an out-of-state warrant for theft by deception.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The county is hosting a job fair on Thursday.
Bay County looking to fill multiple positions
According to the Panama City Police Department, employees at a church located on Grave Avenue...
Two Panama City men arrested after burglary at local church
Some will tell you the Bay District Schools tax referendum being shot down last month was the...
More BDS teachers resigning for one common reason
Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for the state of Florida following a...
Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency after pipeline cyberattack
Former Jackson County Sheriff's Deputy Zachary Wester is being accused of planting drugs in...
More than a dozen witnesses take the stand at day two of the Zachary Wester trial

Latest News

The county is looking to fill several positions.
Bay County hosts job fair Thursday
Over the past two years, community members in Marianna worked together to build a forever home...
Community members build a house for a family in need
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is growing
More and more people are wanting to take a trip to the Emerald Coast
While not yet signed by the Governor, the new state budget is getting high marks from educators.
Florida sees record education budget