Second arrest in possible Springfield contractor fraud case
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Another person has been arrested in connection with a contracting fraud case out of Springfield.
Jennifer Schezinger, 52, was an employee at a flooring business and reportedly worked with Michael Beau Smith, 44, who was arrested back in February.
Both were arrested Wednesday on three counts of contracting without a license during a state of emergency and one count of scheme to defraud.
Springfield Police say Schezinger also had an out-of-state warrant for theft by deception.
