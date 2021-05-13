BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Mr. Justin Bell.

Mr. Bell is a band teacher at North Bay Haven Charter Academy. He teaches 6th grade through 12th grade.

He has been at North Bay Haven there for the past three years and has been teaching band for the last 10 years.

His favorite thing about being a band teacher is seeing his students grow and become more confident in learning how to play their instruments.

He said he is humbled to be this week’s Golden Apple Award Winner.

”I just come to work today and I try to help and teach and I don’t really worry about me as much as the kids and their growth so it just means a lot that somebody took the time to think of me,” Bell said.

Mr. Bell tells us band gave him so much when he was younger and he wanted to be able to give back and share that with the students.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.