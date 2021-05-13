Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a bit of an active start with passing showers on radar this morning under cloudy skies. There’s only a small chance we’ll see a few of these linger past sunrise this morning. Otherwise, we’ll be mainly cloudy for much of the day and feeling quite a bit cooler!

Temperatures are in the low 60s on the coast to upper 50s inland with a wonderful less humid feel. But with the lack of sunshine through much of the day and with cooler air coming in on a light northeast wind, we won’t warm up all that much through the morning drive! Those susceptible to feeling chilly will want the jackets and something a little warmer over all to wear for today. We’ll only warm into the mid to upper 60s by lunch today. Eventually we should see highs in the low 70s by the late afternoon, and that’s primarily dependent on the clouds decreasing.

It’s looking like we should manage to get some late afternoon sunshine to start opening up as clouds decrease. If the clouds decrease a bit sooner than the late afternoon, then temperatures may have a shot at warming into the mid 70s.

With the clouds eventually clearing today, we’ll see clear skies and a cooler night tonight! Overnight lows return largely to the 50s across the Panhandle.

Even with sunshine out the door tomorrow morning, we’ll still want to keep the jackets for the morning hours. The good news is all of that sunshine tomorrow helps warm highs into the upper 70s near 80°.

With the less humid air sticking around through Friday and most of the weekend, it’ll be a wonderful spring-like feel!

Bottom Line...

For today, clouds eventually decrease by the late afternoon with light northeasterly less humid winds. Highs eventually reach the low 70s by the late day. Your 7 Day Forecast brings in a wonderful sunny and spring-like stretch in for Friday and the weekend ahead.

