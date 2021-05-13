Two Panama City men arrested after burglary at local church

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Two Panama City men are facing multiple charges following a burglary at a local church.

According to the Panama City Police Department, employees at a church located on Grave Avenue arrived for work Wednesday to find their utility golf cart and about $2,000 worth of other tools missing. Surveillance video captured the theft, showing two male suspects breaking into the building.

Officials say while investigating a home on E. 4th Court detectives saw one suspect, Kyle Gallagher, using a two-way radio to communicate with the other suspect, L.D. Barnett. It was determined that the radio devices were ones belonging to the church.

After obtaining and executing a search warrant, detectives later located the golf cart loaded with the stolen property in the back yard of the home and eventually returned all property to the church.

Officials say Barnett and Gallagher were both charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, vehicle theft, and grand theft and were transported to the Bay County Jail.

