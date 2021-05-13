Advertisement

Vernon woman facing burglary charges

Ashley Bennett is facing burglary charges.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Vernon woman is facing charges in connection with multiple storage unit burglaries.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies say they have been investigating a rash of burglaries that started last July. They say the burglaries happened at multiple storage units.

Through the investigation, Ashley Bennett, 35, was developed as a suspect. She reportedly admitted to selling several of the stolen items in a yard sale, as well as pawning more. Deputies say they were able to find some of the stolen property in Bennett’s home.

Investigators are still pursuing further leads in this case.

