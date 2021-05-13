Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cooler and drier air is moving back into Northwest Florida. For tonight skies will remain mostly cloudy w/a few showers possible. Lows will fall to near 60. As we move through the day Thursday we will see highs in the low 70s. We might see a little rain early in the day, but the sun will return late in the day. Lows will fall into the 50s by Friday morning. Skies will be sunny from Friday through the weekend w/highs near 80.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.