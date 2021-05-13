Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Less humid air on the way to the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cooler and drier air is moving back into Northwest Florida. For tonight skies will remain mostly cloudy w/a few showers possible. Lows will fall to near 60. As we move through the day Thursday we will see highs in the low 70s. We might see a little rain early in the day, but the sun will return late in the day. Lows will fall into the 50s by Friday morning. Skies will be sunny from Friday through the weekend w/highs near 80.

