Calhoun County airport reopens this weekend

The Calhoun County Airport is reopening this weekend.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Foxtrot 95 - or the Calhoun County Airport - may be a small airport, but for the Blountstown community, it’s a big deal.

“The airport is kind of going to be the central focus for the county here,” said Scott Snyder, airport manager.

Hurricane Michael badly damaged the airport.

“Just destroyed the airport, we had a terminal, we had hangers, we had airplanes, everything was almost totally destroyed,” Snyder said.

Planes aren’t the only thing that will be touching down in Calhoun County, airport officials say this airport will also bring jobs.

“This will bring jobs, a lot of good-paying jobs to the county and it’s very important to get it up and running,” Snyder said.

The airport manager hopes people will fly in and see the potential this town has to offer.

“As people fly in here and we’re attracting a lot of traffic because of the terminal, we also have very competitive fuel prices so a lot of planes flying north and south will stop here for fuel. We are already seeing people coming by here asking about business opportunities,” Snyder said.

The grand opening fly-in is Saturday, May 15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The ribbon-cutting is at 10 a.m.

There is also a 3K run along the airport’s runway to benefit the Blountstown Fire Department.

