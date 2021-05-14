Advertisement

Cat makes 5-story leap from burning building, walks away

By CNN staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) - A cat in Chicago nearly spent all nine lives jumping five stories from a building on fire.

Instead, he was just fine, and it was all caught on camera.

It happened at an apartment building near the Chicago’s South Side.

As smoke poured from the windows, the fearless feline made the leap of faith.

Officials reported the cat was uninjured and even tried to get back into the building.

The surreal moment was shared on social media. There was no shortage of rabid reactions, with flavors ranging between “see, cats are amazing” and “see, cats are magical minions of Satan.”

Whatever your take, black cats are supposed to be unlucky, but this one seems as lucky as they come.

