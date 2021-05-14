Advertisement

Crestview Police honor fallen officers during Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremony

Crestview Police Chief Stephen McCosker reads a list of fallen Okaloosa County law enforcement...
Crestview Police Chief Stephen McCosker reads a list of fallen Okaloosa County law enforcement officers during a May 13 Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremony.(Brian Hughes)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thursday, Crestview Police took time to remember their fallen friends.

Remembrance at the Pole was held at the flagpole outside the Whitehurst Municipal Building, which houses the police department.

“If you put on the news, there’s no way you’d put on the uniform,” Police Chief Stephen McCosker said. “But if you walk down Main Street and talk to the people of Crestview, you have no problem wearing the uniform.”

“We appreciate what you do and we’re always going to stand behind you,” Mayor JB Whitten said.

The mayor read a proclamation declaring May 10th through May 15th as Police Week in Crestview.

Chief McCosker read the names of the county’s nine fallen officers, beginning with Okaloosa County Sheriff John Monroe Summerlin, whose end of watch was January 21, 1921.

After the ceremony, breakfast treats were served in the Warriors Hall lobby, courtesy of the Crestview Citizens Police Academy Alumni support group. People could also pick up a blue light bulb to put in their porch lights to honor law enforcement through out May, which is Law Enforcement Month.

