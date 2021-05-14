Domestic violence stabbing leaves one dead

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead and another individual arrested after a domestic violence stabbing incident at a home in Shalimar.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies said the incident happened Friday afternoon sometime around 2PM on Mande Court.

Investigators said a neighbor allegedly confronted the suspect once he came out of his home.

Deputies said they were able to take the man into custody.

Officials said more information will be released at a later time.

