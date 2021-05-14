Advertisement

Friday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning and TGIF!

It’s a beautiful morning in the Panhandle with clear skies for 95% of us! The only area where we may start out with a few clouds is down along the Forgotten Coast, but no rain. Plenty of sunshine heads our way today, so grab the shades and something warm for the morning!

It’s another pleasantly cool start with temperatures getting going in the 50s. That’s seasonally cool for this time of year as average lows are in the low 60s. We’ll see the sunshine warm us up a bit more efficiently today than compared with the slow warm up to yesterday with the clouds. Temperatures warm into the low 60s by 9am to near 70 by the end of the morning drive.

By lunch we’ll be easily into the low to mid 70s with highs today eventually topping out in the upper 70s near 80 degrees under beautiful sunshine. With a less humid northeasterly wind at 5-10mph today, that will make those temperatures feel very comfortable.

The best news is we’ll get to keep this less humid air, sunshine, and a little warm up into the 80s in place all weekend! Humidity doesn’t start to return until next week, and as it does, so will spottier rain chances through the midweek.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with pleasantly warm highs in the upper 70s near 80 degrees with low humidity and a light northeast wind. Your 7 Day Forecast has the lower humidity in place for the weekend with pleasantly cool mornings and warm but less humid afternoons in the 80s.

