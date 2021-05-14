Advertisement

Hospital throws prom for teen who survived serious crash

By KCNC Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:59 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KCNC) - A Wyoming teen who survived a serious crash missed her school’s prom, so hospital staff decided to throw one for her.

Miracle Manzanares was hit by a truck and pinned to a bonfire. The crash resulted in burns across 40% of her body.

She was taken to Swedish Medical Center in Colorado and has been a patient for about 10 weeks. During this time, she missed her school’s prom.

The hospital staff decided to throw one for her.

“They just surprised me. Like, I didn’t know any of this was going to happen,” Manzares said.

Caroline Cummins works at the hospital and said that prom was really important to Manzares, so the staff made sure she had a prom to attend.

“I was having a hard time trying to trust them, but then I got really close to them and now, I’m sad that I’m going to be leaving them soon,” Manzares said.

While saying goodbye is tough, her recovery is nothing short of a miracle.

“Miracle is a miracle of an 18-year-old and I am so proud of the care that we were able to provide and the team that we have,” Cummins said.

Copyright 2021 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

