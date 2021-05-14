Advertisement

Man in the Sea Museum gets donation from Beach Chamber

Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce presented Man in the Sea Museum with a $1,000 donation Friday.(Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hitting the green raised some green for the Man in the Sea Museum.

The Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce donated $1,000 to the museum Friday morning. The money was raised through the 12th Annual Chamber Golf Classic.

“We are honored to be able to make a positive impact in our community,” Kristopher McLane, the President/CEO of the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce, said. “When we announced that a portion of the tournament proceeds would be donated, Man in the Sea Museum received an overwhelming vote from our PCB Chamber Members.”

The museum is owned by the Institute of Diving and showcases the progress of underwater technology, from the earliest days of diving to the most modern underwater habitats.

The Golf Classic is one of two events the Beach Chamber holds each year. Money raised at the events goes back to local schools and nonprofit member organizations in the community.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

