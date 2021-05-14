Mosley gets inspired effort from Rudd, beats Milton in Region Semi

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Mosley Dolphins are once again in the Region Finals! That thanks to some big swings from Jacob Payne and Rock Holland. And a truly inspired performance from senior lefty Jaden Rudd, All that leading to a 2-1 win over visiting Milton Thursday in the 5A Region Semifinal round.

The Panthers struck first in this one, cleanup hitter Trevor Lunsford stroking an opposite field home run over the right field fence to lead off the top of the second. After rounding the bases Lunsford perhaps making a tactical error of sorts by stomping on home plate. Everyone in a Mosley uniform noticed, especially Rudd.

The Mosley offense struggled a bit early against Milton starter Hunter Schmidt, who came at the Mosley hitters with a nice mix of breaking balls and offspeed pitches. But the second time through the lineup the Dolphins began squaring up some pitches. That led to a run in the bottom of the third, Jacob Payne driving in the ‘fins first run with a sharp single to center, David Hudson scored easily from second, tying the game at one.

Then in the bottom of the 4th Rock Holland gives Mosley the lead with an absolute missile over the fence in left. Holland making sure to step hard on the plate as he crossed it.

Then it was all Rudd who was unhittable after that second inning dinger. He struck out the side in the 5th, struck out two more in the 6th, and then struck out the side in the 7th to close it out. Rudd finishing with a one-hitter and 13 strikeouts. That puts Mosley into the 5A Region Finals and a game Wednesday at Ponte Vedra. This the 6th straight season Mosley has made it to the Region Finals or beyond.

