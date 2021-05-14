New Crestview racetrack features fun, friends, and finish lines

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Drivers: Start your engines!

Every second, fourth and fifth Saturday of the month you’ll find the B & T R/C Raceway in Crestview teeming with fun, friends and finish lines.

“Everyone is pleased with the track. It’s open seven days a week. We manage the facility, but the city, part of the deal was it has to remain open seven days a week,” said B & T R/C Raceway Partner Don Knapp.

Knapp along with friends Ben Buckingham and Dave Mittler opened the radio-controlled racecar track in Septemeber. This after the owner of the land their track was on in Fort Walton Beach decided to use it for another purpose.

“Thirty-five years ingrained into me,” said Knapp. “When we lost our position in Fort Walton, I was bound and determined and with the help of my wife and knowing her contacts and so forth, we were able to find a place that we could slide into.”

And Crestview just happened to be that place.

“Crestview was the most receptive,” said Knapp. “They got behind us 100% right off the bat.”

“We assisted in some of the work they did here,” said Crestview Mayor Pro Tem Shannon Hayes. “[We] gave them the property to use, and it’s turning out great for the citizens.”

Eighteen-year-old Hunter King agrees.

“This is a really high-quality facility,” said King, who races his radio-controlled cars on the track. “I’d say in terms of one to 10, I’d say it’s probably pretty close to a 10.”

We’re told it’s the only track of its kind from Mobile to Tallahassee.

“They [racers] find us,” said Knapp. “They come and race and I’ve yet to hear a bad word about it.”

“It’s really nice,” said King. “You can bond with people, like all different types of people from all over the world, and different places.”

On this particular Saturday, 70 racers submitted 117 entries. The prize: bragging rights.

“Just look around. That’s kind of testimony in itself,” said Knapp pointing to the large gathering. “They come whenever we have our planned races.”

The electric cars can reach speeds of up to 30 mph; nitro-powered cars even faster.

“I love this so much, like this is just like everything I want to do,” said King. “I’ve been doing it for so long and I’ve met so many awesome people. It’s just really like a blessing.”

“A lot of new people getting interested in the sport, and yes, it is called a sport because R/C racing is as close to real car racing you can get without climbing into the vehicle itself,” said Knapp.

And Knapp says everyone is welcome.

“It’s nondenominational, it’s non-generational and it’s always family-oriented,” said Knapp.

But be careful, however, the fun can be contagious.

“Once you get R/C racing in your blood, it’s something that you just have to do,” said Knapp.

Knapp says they welcome beginners. He says an entry-level car starts at about $200.

You can find a link to their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.